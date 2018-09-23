Dolphins' Chase Allen: Suffers foot injury
Allen is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a foot injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen's rotational linebacker role will likely be shouldered by Stephone Anthony as long as the 25-year-old remains sidelined. If Allen is unable to return to the field Sunday, expect an update on his health after the game.
