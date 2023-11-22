Claypool (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Miami's estimated injury report Tuesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Claypool was unable to play in the team's Week 11 win over the Raiders after he underwent knee surgery during their Week 10 bye week. The wide receiver was initially considered week-to-week following the procedure and he'll look to practice in some capacity ahead of Friday's matchup with the Jets.