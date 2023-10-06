The Bears have agreed Friday to trade Claypool to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Claypool, who was a healthy scratch for Chicago's win over the Commanders on Thursday night, is being traded to Miami in exchange for a 2025 swap of late-round picks, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The veteran wideout had clearly fallen out of favor with the Bears' coaching staff, as he racked up just four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets through the Bears' first three games despite playing more than 75 percent of offensive snaps. Now, Claypool will need to compete with Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson and Robbie Chosen for snaps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, making his path to fantasy relevance difficult to envision even if Miami's offense can utilize him more effectively.