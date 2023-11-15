Claypool (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Over his first three games with the Dolphins, the wideout has logged just one catch for 15 yards on two targets, so until he gets a full and productive game in, he'll be off the fantasy radar. Claypool now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
