Claypool secured four of seven targets for 26 yards across nine appearances with the Dolphins during the 2023 regular season. He also secured four of 14 targets for 51 yards and one score across four games with the Bears.

Claypool is coming off a disastrous 2023 campaign, having failed to put anything of note together with Miami after an early-season trade out of Chicago. He did contribute on special teams for 102 snaps with the Dolphins, and it's possible the team still has limited intrigue in his developmental upside, but at this stage in his career there are no guarantees Claypool draws any real interest on the free agent market. His four-year rookie contract ends this offseason.