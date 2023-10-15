Claypool (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With Claypool's game debut with the Dolphins on hold, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen are slated to handle the team's Week 6 WR duties. Claypool's next chance to suit up will arrive in Week 7 against the Eagles.
