Claypool (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Claypool also didn't practice Wednesday, so the wideout will need to work in some capacity Friday in order to have a chance to play Sunday against the Raiders. In three games with the Dolphins thus far, Claypool has just one catch for 15 yards, so until his role in the offense expands he'll be off the fantasy radar.