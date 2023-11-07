Claypool was not targeted during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Claypool has secured one catch for three yards on two targets across three appearances with the Dolphins. He did, at least, reach a new high mark with 22 percent of offensive snaps played for Miami in Week 9. During the team's upcoming bye, Claypool will have an opportunity to get more familiar with the Dolphins' scheme. His next chance to increase his involvement will come Week 11 versus the Raiders.