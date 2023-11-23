Claypool (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Claypool was unable to play in Week 11 and his status for Friday's game will remain in question for another day. Even if he is able to suit up against the Jets, the Notre Dame product would likely have a minimal role against the Jets.
