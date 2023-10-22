Claypool is active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following his trade from Chicago to Miami on Oct. 6, Claypool sat out Weeks 5 and 6, likely as he grew acclimated to a new offense. With two weeks of work under his belt, he's active in favor of Robbie Chosen (coach's decision), who handled between 19 and 26 percent of the offensive snaps in the Dolphins' last three games. In three appearances with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded four catches (on 14 targets) for 51 yards and one touchdown.