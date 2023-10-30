Claypool secured one of two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

Claypool split No. 3 receiver snaps with Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios, though as usual it was Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who monopolized Miami's air yards. While Claypool remains off the fantasy radar, he could have an opportunity to build on his depth role with the Dolphins if he can string together a few consistent games.