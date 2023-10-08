Claypool (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Miami acquired Claypool on Friday, giving him minimal time to learn the playbook. Given that, it comes as little surprise that he won't suit up for his new squad just two days later. His next chance to play will come in Week 6 against Carolina.
