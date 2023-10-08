Claypool (coach's decision) isn't expected to be active Sunday in the Dolphins' game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Claypool didn't play in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday before being dealt to Miami a day later, his lack of practice time with his new team looks as though it'll result in his Dolphins debut being delayed until Week 6. Claypool's status will be made official when the Dolphins release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.