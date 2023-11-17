Claypool (knee) underwent a minor knee procedure during Miami's Week 10 bye and is considered week-to-week, per coach Mike McDaniel, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Claypool will miss Sunday's game against the Raiders, and the wide receiver will likely need to practice in some capacity to have a chance of playing against the Jets in Week 12. He failed to practice in any capacity coming out of the bye week.
