Edmonds has five carries for 33 yards and secured one of three targets for eight yards during the Dolphins 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Edmonds saw six less carries than backfield mate Raheem Mostert, a significant change considering that he handled a lead role in Week 1. It's worth noting that Edmonds did play well against Baltimore outside of a dubious tripping penalty, and he had a 23-yard run with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter that proved key in securing Miami's comeback. That said, Mostert opened the game as the starter, indicating that his lead role was part of the game plan and not simply a matter of riding the hot hand. Coach Mike McDaniel's backfield usage could vary on a weekly basis, making Edmonds a risky fantasy play versus the Bills in Week 3.