Edmonds rushed seven times for 17 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Edmonds' struggles continued as Raheem Mostert (20 touches for 106 combined yards and a score) keeps proving that he is the superior back in Miami. The 26-year-old received his second highest carry total this season, but he remained ineffective (2.4 YPC) on the ground while having no impact in the passing game. It is hard to recommend even rostering a player performing this poorly, but Edmonds could find himself back in the fantasy conversation quickly if the oft-injured Mostert goes down at any point this season. For now, Edmonds should be considered an underperforming backup heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Lions.