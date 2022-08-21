Edmonds rushed three times for three yards and brought in both targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' 15-13 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night.

Edmonds started the game while Raheem Mostert sat out, but the former was in for just the first series and part of the second before exiting. The speedy 26-year-old is expected to work in a fairly close tandem with Mostert to open the regular season and should have a solid role as a receiver given his pass-catching ability.