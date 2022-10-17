Edmonds had two carries for three yards and secured both of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

He was again overshadowed by Raheem Mostert, who had 14 carries for 49 yards and also saw two targets. Edmonds has now handled less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in every contest since Week 1 and saw just a 39 percent load versus Minnesota. Until fantasy managers see proof that he has reclaimed a sizeable role in Miami's offense, he should be left on the bench or waiver wire in most formats.