Edmonds was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice on account of a groin injury, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Fellow Miami RBs Myles Gaskin (neck) and Salvon Ahmed (heel) also were limited participants, while oft-injured Raheem Mostert managed to duck the injury report after his lengthy offseason rehab. There was no previous signal of Edmonds managing an injury this summer, but it's worth watching to see if he upgrades to full participation ahead of Sunday's matchup with New England.