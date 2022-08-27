Edmonds not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Edmonds made one appearance during exhibition season last Saturday against the Raiders, playing the first series and a portion of the second en route to three carries for three yards and two catches (on two targets) for 21 yards. On this occasion, he's the only Dolphins running back not suiting up, meaning position mates like Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin may take the field Saturday.