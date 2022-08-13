Edmonds isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game in Tampa Bay.
Both Edmonds and Raheem Mostert will be unavailable in the Dolphins' preseason opener, joining starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the sideline. With Edmonds and Mostert out, the team's backfield will consist of Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White.
