Edmonds (groin) practiced fully Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
After being limited Wednesday, Edmonds upgraded to full participation Thursday, as did fellow RB Myles Gaskin (neck). Looking ahead to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Patriots, Edmonds is in line to see his share of backfield touches, but it remains to be seen how much of a committee approach Miami elects to employ early on this season, with Raheem Mostert and Gaskin, to a lesser degree, candidates to log carries, and Salvon Ahmed (heel) on hand in reserve. Of that group, however, Edmonds profiles as the Week 1 upside play in fantasy.
