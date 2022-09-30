Edmonds rushed five times for six yards and brought in two of three targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Edmonds logged 10 fewer carries than backfield mate Raheem Mostert, but he was able to find the end zone for the third time in the last two games via a seven-yard touchdown reception with seven seconds remaining in the first half. Edmonds has generated just 85 yards on 28 carries over his first four games, but he does have a pair of rushing scores along with Thursday's receiving touchdown, his first of the season. Edmonds figures to remain in a complementary role, albeit one that includes a solid red-zone presence thus far, irrespective of whether it's Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck) or Teddy Bridgewater under center for a Week 5 AFC East road showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.