Edmonds rushed six times for 21 yards and two touchdowns and secured his only target for six yards in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday.

A week after the team's air attack took center stage, Edmonds recorded two of the Dolphins' three touchdowns with one- and three-yard runs in the first and fourth quarter, respectively. The veteran back has opened his Miami tenure with sub-par efficiency -- he's toughed out 79 yards on 23 carries -- but the pair of trips to the end zone naturally made his fantasy day Sunday. Edmonds and backfield mate Raheem Mostert (eight carries) had a near-even split of the rushing work Sunday, so the former certainly remains a viable fantasy option for Thursday night's Week 4 road showdown against the Bengals.