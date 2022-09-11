Edmonds rushed 12 times for 25 yards and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots.
Edmonds got 16 touches to Raheem Mostert's six, but neither new Dolphins running back found much running room against the stout New England front. While his yardage total was pedestrian, Edmonds' prominent usage in his Dolphins debut suggests better days are ahead, and one could come as soon as Week 2 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Listed as limited•
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Garners 24 total yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Not on pace to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Backfield competition still ongoing•