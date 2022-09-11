Edmonds rushed 12 times for 25 yards and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots.

Edmonds got 16 touches to Raheem Mostert's six, but neither new Dolphins running back found much running room against the stout New England front. While his yardage total was pedestrian, Edmonds' prominent usage in his Dolphins debut suggests better days are ahead, and one could come as soon as Week 2 against the Ravens.