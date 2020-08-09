Rogers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miami was in need of wideout depth after both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson both recently opted out of the 2020 season, so Rogers' addition should at least help address the absence of Wilson at slot receiver. Rogers, who can also contribute as a return man, spent the past four seasons with the Colts, suiting up in 53 career contests and logging 111 receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns. Though Rogers' signing suggests he's healthy again after he fractured his knee in early December, he'll still likely have to beat out either or both of Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford to earn a regular spot in the Dolphins' three-receiver formations.