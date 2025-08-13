Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Avoids major injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (undisclosed) relayed Wednesday that the injury he suffered during practice is "nothing serious," Nick Pugliese and Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post report.
Robinson had to be carted off the field during the Dolphins' joint practice with the Lions, but the good news for Miami and the 2024 first-rounder is that he appears to have faded a serious injury. He'll undergo further testing over the coming days to determine the exact nature and severity of the injury and whether he'll be able to return to practice over the coming weeks.
