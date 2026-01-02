Robinson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson ended the week with back-to-back limited practices while in the league's concussion protocol, and while he's listed as questionable, he wouldn't be allowed to play Sunday unless he is cleared by an independent neurologist. Kenneth Grant and Zeek Biggers would take on larger roles on defense if Robinson is unable to play in the Dolphins' regular-season finale.