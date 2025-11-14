Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Cleared to return for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Commanders, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Robinson sustained a concussion in Miami's Week 9 loss to Baltimore and sat out the Week 10 win over Buffalo, but he has gained clearance from an independent neurologist and will return against the Commanders in Madrid. The 2024 first-round pick has been held to one sack in nine appearances this season after registering 6.0 sacks in his rookie campaign.
