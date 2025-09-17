Robinson was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson likely picked up the injury during the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, when he logged two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks. If he's not cleared to play against the Bills on Thursday, veteran Matthew Judon would be in line to see a significant increase in defensive snaps opposite fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb.