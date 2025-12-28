Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Robinson exited the game in the second quarter with a potential head injury and is currently being evaluated by the NFL's independent neurologists. If the starter is unable to return to the contest, Kenneth Grant or Zeek Biggers will have to make the shift to defensive end, as the Dolphins have no reserve ends active.
