Robinson (ribs) is participating in team drills Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Robinson was injured in Wednesday's joint practice with the Lions, but he's back to practicing the next day. A rib injury was the source of his early departure from Wednesday's practice, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. The 2024 first-round pick is looking to build on a promising rookie season in which he picked up 6.0 sacks.