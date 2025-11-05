Robinson (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from Penn State sustained a concussion in the Week 9 loss to the Ravens, so it's no surprise that he's missing Wednesday's practice. Although Robinson hasn't been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel didn't sound too optimistic about his availability Sunday, per Louis-Jacques.