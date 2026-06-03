Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Targeting increased role in 2026

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday that Robinson (concussion) "needs to become a complete football player going into Year 3 and we have high expectations for him," Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

"Hopefully [Robinson] becomes an every-down player," Hafley said. The 2024 first-round pick missed Week 18 of the 2025 season due to a concussion, but he's been a full participant at voluntary OTAs, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. Robinson has flashed as a pass rusher, totaling 10.0 sacks across his first two seasons against the league, but his inconsistent performance against the run has limited his total workload, as he played just 415 defensive snaps across 15 regular-season appearances last year. Robinson has added seven pounds of muscle this offseason, which he hopes to help him transition into an every-down role following the release of Bradley Chubb (now with Buffalo).