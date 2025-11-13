Robinson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Robinson was unable to play in the Dolphins' Week 10 win over the Bills while in the league's concussion protocol. His ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, but he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders in Madrid, Spain. Robinson's return would result in less snaps at defensive end for Matthew Judon.