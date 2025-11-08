Robinson (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus Buffalo, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Perkins, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, "I'm prepared for him not to play, but not ruling it out." Further hurting Robinson's chances is the fact that he'll need to clear league concussion protocol to be eligible to suit up in Week 10. If Robinson is indeed sidelined, veteran Matthew Judon would figure as a candidate to start on the edge opposite Bradley Chubb.