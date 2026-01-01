Robinson (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was held out of Wednesday's practice, so his ability to log a limited session Thursday indicates that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. Even if he were to practice in full Friday, Robinson would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots. Rookies Kenneth Grant and Zeek Biggers would see increased work on defense if Robinson is unable to play Week 18.