Robinson (oblique) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's matchup against Pittsburgh, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson has been dealing with an oblique issue that resulted in him recording consecutive limited practices to begin this week. However, with a full session under his belt Saturday, the second-year pro is good to go for Monday's contest. Robinson has been on a roll of late, posting 2.5 sacks over his past two games after notching just 1.0 sacks across his first 10 contests of the campaign.