Robinson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson managed to practice Friday in a limited capacity, but he will remain in the league's concussion protocol and not play in Sunday's AFC East tilt. His absence means Andre Carter and Matthew Judon should see an uptick in snaps at defensive end opposite starter Bradley Chubb in Week 10. Robinson's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 16.