Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Won't play at New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Robinson will miss his second game of the season in Week 18, this time due to a concussion he suffered in Week 17 versus the Buccaneers. In his absence, Derrick McLendon could be a candidate for snaps on the edge opposite Bradley Chubb.
