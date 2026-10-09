Bell (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Bell has played through a knee issue over the Dolphins' last couple of games, and the rookie third-rounder will do so again Sunday after logging a full practice session Friday. He was unable to haul in any of his three targets during Miami's Week 4 loss to Minnesota, but he could see more targets from Malik Willis on Sunday due to the absence of fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle).