Bell was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, Bell was spotted working out off to the side during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice. The Dolphins haven't revealed whether Bell's limitations to begin Week 3 prep are related to the torn ACL he suffered last December, but he'll now have two more practices to prove his health this week ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Through two games to begin his career, the rookie third-round pick has tallied one catch (on three targets) for 25 yards.