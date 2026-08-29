Bell (knee) caught two of five targets for 22 yards in Friday's 17-12 preseason loss to the Falcons.

Bell got his first taste of NFL game action in Friday's preseason finale, as he has gained clearance to play after having the ACL in his left knee surgically repaired in December. The wide receiver out of Louisville is set to compete for playing time in an underwhelming Dolphins WR room that also includes rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas, rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman, 2024 sixth-round pick Malik Washington and offseason signing Jalen Tolbert.