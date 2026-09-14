Bell caught one pass on two targets for 25 yards during the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

It wasn't until the third quarter that Bell logged his first NFL catch, hauling in 25-yard pass from Malik Willis to keep the drive going and ending with a 14-yard touchdown run by the latter two plays later. The rookie wideout saw the field for 29 of the Dolphins' 56 offensive snaps (51.2 percent), which was third-most among Miami's wide receivers behind Malik Washington (55) and fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (51). It was encouraging to see Bell on the field, seeing as he tore his ACL last December, and his snap count should steadily increase as his conditioning improves. Bell and the Dolphins face a tough Week 2 matchup Sept. 20, against a 49ers defense that limited league MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense to just seven points Week 1.