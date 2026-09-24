Bell (knee) said Thursday that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Chiefs, C. C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bell said that he's experiencing some fluid buildup and soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, though doctors told him that it was nothing worrisome. The Dolphins have still been managing the rookie receiver carefully this week nonetheless, as he was a limited participant in Wednesday's session and was spotted working off to the side during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Though Bell is tracking to suit up Sunday, he may need to practice fully Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into the weekend.