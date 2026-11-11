Bell (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

This is likely just maintenance for Bell's surgically repaired knee. His role as the No. 3 wide receiver in Miami hasn't yielded much, with Bell drawing targets on just 16.7 percent of routes and catching only 44.4 percent of his targets. Things can't get much worse, at least from a statistical standpoint, with QB Kyle McCord replacing Malik Willis (abdomen) for at least the next four weeks.