Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Bell won't be on a "pitch count" in terms of snaps in Sunday's season opener versus the Raiders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite not practicing with the Dolphins until Aug. 17 after completing his recovery from the ACL tear he sustained in November, Bell assuaged any concerns about his health and conditioning over the final two weeks of training camp and during his lone appearance in the preseason. The Dolphins are seemingly preparing for the rookie third-round pick to handle a vital role in the passing game right off the bat, as he's listed as one of three starting wide receivers on the team's unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Though Miami is expected to be one of the league's lower-volume passing attacks, Bell won't be facing much in the way of established competition for targets. He'll be part of a new-look receiver room that includes third-year player Malik Washington and fellow rookie Caleb Douglas as starters after Miami moved on from both Tyreek Hill (knee) and Jaylen Waddle in the offseason.