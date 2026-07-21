Dolphins' Chris Bell: Shifts to NFI list

The Dolphins placed Bell (ACL) on the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Bell is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered during his final collegiate season at Louisville, and for which he underwent surgery last December. Though the rookie third-round pick has previously stated that he expects to be ready for training camp, it looks like Bell may need a bit more time before being cleared to take the practice field. Miami has yet to provide an official timetable for his return. Once cleared to practice, Bell will have an opportunity to compete for a significant role in a Dolphins receiver corps that also houses Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and fellow rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman.