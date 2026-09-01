Coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday that Bell is still working on getting into football shape, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bell was cleared to return to full practice last week and ended up playing 14 offensive snaps in the Dolphins' preseason finale Friday, where he finished with two catches for 22 yards on five targets. After Miami traded Tutu Atwell to the Rams and dumped several other wideouts this past weekend, Bell is a candidate to see playing time out of the gates with the Dolphins, as he's competing with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and fellow rookie Caleb Douglas for snaps at the position. Bell likely needs to improve his conditioning after a long rehab from ACL surgery.