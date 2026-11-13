Bell (knee) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, but his injury isn't considered long-term and isn't related to the ACL repair surgery he had last December, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bell reportedly got hit in his surgically repaired knee, and coach Jeff Hafley said the current injury has "nothing to do with [Bell]'s surgery." Hafley even left the door open for Bell to play Sunday, though the coach's other comments suggests it's highly unlikely. An absence would leave more playing time for fellow rookie Kevin Coleman, who has been been Miami's No. 4 receiver for most of the season.